Pezeshkian says Iran, Japan always have friendly ties

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday evening with the visiting Japanese Prime Minister’s special envoy Tsuge Yoshifumi.

In the meeting, Pezeshkian pointed to his telephone conversation with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and welcomed Tokyo’s willingness to hold talks between the two countries’ heads of state in person.

Commenting on Japan’s request for Iran’s active role in solving the regional questions, including the war in Gaza, Pezeshkian said Tehran welcomes any measure to ensure peace and stability in the region, but some countries help continue the war by supplying weapons and justifying the crimes instead of making efforts to end the conflicts.

For his part, the envoy said the Japanese prime minister is eager to cooperate with Iran in bringing about tranquility and peace to the West Asian region as Tehran plays a constructive role in regional developments.

Tokyo and Tehran can take effective steps towards removing the problems in both the world and the region, Yoshifumi noted.

The Japanese envoy attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president in Tehran on Tuesday (July 30).

1483**9417