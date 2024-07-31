World reacts to Hamas leader’s assassination

Yemen's Ansarullah Movement Political Office in a statement announced that this assassination is a terrorist crime.

Also, Chairman of Yemen's Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat in a statement announced three days of public mourning in Yemen and said that during this time, the Yemeni flag will be at half-mast, describing Haniyeh's martyrdom as a great loss for the Palestinian nation and the Islamic Ummah. He also said that the Zionist enemy and the US must take responsibility for the expansion of the battlefield, the confrontation, and the wave of assassinations of the resistance commanders.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Muhammad al-Hindi described the assassination of Haniyeh as a great loss for the Palestinian nation.

If the enemy assumes that it can defeat the Resistance by assassinating its leaders, it is completely wrong, he added.

The president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal-ur-Rehman also said that the blood of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh will strengthen the resistance and the fight against the Zionist enemy, stressing that the Palestinians' fight against the occupying Israel will continue.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the assassination of the Hamas chief and described his assassination as cowardly and dangerous.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, Mustafa Al-Barghouthi also emphasized that the assassination of Haniyeh is a crime that will strengthen the determination of the Palestinian people to achieve their rights.

One of the leaders of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine in a statement stressed that the cowardly assassination of Ismail Haniyeh will face a response and that all the Axis of the Resistance will follow the path of Haniyeh.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhail Bogdanov said that this is a completely unacceptable political assassination and will lead to further escalation of tensions.

Konstantin Kasachev, Vice Chairman of the Russian Federation Council, also stated that such actions would strengthen anti-Israeli resistance globally.

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, Ammar Hakim in a message of condolence to the patient and oppressed Palestinian nation and resistance movements said that these criminal actions cannot stop the Palestinian nation from continuing to advance. He strongly condemned this criminal operation and urged the international community to stop this usurping regime in its criminal actions.

Former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt in an X message reacted to Haniyeh's assassination, saying, “Forget about ceasefire. Retaliation and escalation takes center stage. I think we need to fasten our seat belts.”

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces denounced the assassination of Haniyeh, asserting that his martyrdom only reinforces the resistance's resolve to persist in the path of struggle.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Haniyeh's martyrdom, labeling it an overt breach of international law and a menace to regional security and stability.

In addition, Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi, the Secretary-General of the al-Nujaba Movement in Iraq, issued a statement offering condolences for Haniyeh's martyrdom in a cowardly assault by the Zionist regime, emphasizing that both the regime and its American ally bear the consequences of the action.

Meanwhile, in a phone call with his American counterpart, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi described the killing of the Hamas political bureau chief in Tehran as a "heinous crime."

The Syrian Foreign Ministry denounced Ismail Haniyeh's assassination, cautioning that regional tensions and conflicts will escalate with the ongoing violations of international law by the Zionist regime.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in their residence in the Iranian capital early on Wednesday.

They were martyred after their residence was targeted, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said in a statement. The attack is under investigation and details will be released later, the statement said.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday (July 30).

