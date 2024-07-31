Condemnations pour in over terrorist Zionist attack on Lebanon

The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, Ammar Hakim has condemned the brazen attack of the Zionist regime on the southern part of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

According to IRNA, Hakim in a message on Tuesday evening denounced the occupying Zionist regime for its shameless attack, which resulted in civilian casualties.

Hakim said that the continuation of crimes by this regime and its insistence on violating the sovereignty of independent countries, including its genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip is deliberate and at the same time provocative that disregard all international conventions and human values.

According to IRNA, the Zionist regime's warplanes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday evening, which has so far resulted in the martyrdom of 3 people and the wounding of 20 others.

The Israeli army claimed that it targeted one of the commanders of Hezbollah but the news agency citing two Lebanese security sources, reported that the Zionist regime failed in its plot.

The Russian news agency Sputnik also reported citing a senior Hezbollah source that the attempt to assassinate Fawad Shekar had failed.

The attack followed Saturday’s explosion in the Majdal Shams area of the Israeli occupied Syria’s Golan Heights, which Zionist media and authorities blamed on Lebanon's Hezbollah, but the resistance movement announced, in a statement, that it had nothing to do with the explosion and the cause was the misfire by an anti-missile system of the regime.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned the airstrike by the Zionist regime on the civilian area of the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report citing the official Syrian news agency (SANA), the ministry issued a statement: "We condemn the attack and consider it an attack on Lebanon's sovereignty and flagrant violation of international laws, which took place 2 days after the heinous crime in the city of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan".

The statement added: Israel continues to make excuses for intensifying and expanding its aggressions in the region.

Syria that itself is being targeted by the Zionist regime on a regular basis, has expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again emphasized that the Zionist regime is a threat not only to Lebanon and Palestine but to the whole world.

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report, citing a Turkish news agency, Erdogan said that Israel is the only entity in the region that acts like a terrorist organization.

"Gaza has now become the biggest killing camp in the world, while the West is content to watch what is happening in this barricade," the Turkish president said, adding that currently, Israel (regime) has turned its eyes on Lebanon and wants to expand the conflict with killing and bloodshed in the region.

Erdogan recently threatened the Zionist regime with military action while addressing the ongoing genocidal war in tGaza.

He also warned that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is behaving like a madman and not a responsible person, adding that the increase in Israel's attacks and the language of threats against Lebanon make us very worried about the future of the region.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday morning that Israel has once again violated international laws by launching an attack on Lebanon and strongly condemned the Zionist regime for its action.

“This attack is a clear violation of international laws and conventions and a serious threat to the stability of the region”, the military said in a statement, according to the official Iraqi news agency.

At the end of the statement, the ministry warned about the negative consequences of the Zionist regime's attack on the region.

