US reacts with meddlesome remarks to Iran president’s speech

According to IRNA, Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesman of the US State Department, preferred to use anti-Iran rhetoric on Tuesday local time, when he was asked by reporters about the statements of the new Iranian president that he will be seeking to promote Iran's economic relations with other countries and called the US sanctions cruel.

Patel, instead of responding to the question whether Pezeshkian would be able to fulfill his promise, he repeated Washington's interventionist statements with human rights claims. “What America thinks is unfair and cruel is the way Iran treats the women and girls and the lack of attention to the most basic rights of its people”.

Patel continued: The US will judge the Iranian government based on its actions, claiming that If Iran is interested to be part of the international system, it must respect and adhere to it.

Forgetting about US overseas wars and bloodshed, the support for terror groups and its nexus with the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, the State Department spokesman rather repeated America's age-old claims about Iran's regional activities and that Iran is “the largest exporter of terrorism in the world”.

Pezeshkian, announced on Tuesday at his inauguration ceremony: "We are ready to discuss to resolve tensions with governments that still do not understand Iran's status." I consider the normalization of Iran's economic and commercial relations with the world as Iran's inalienable right, and I will not stop until the cruel sanctions are lifted”.

He said in his message that although the current situation is complicated and people are facing livelihood problems, he remains optimistic about the future and resolving the existing challenges through relying on domestic capabilities.

