Iran dismisses West’s accusation of involvement in Ukraine conflict

Amir-Saeid Iravani, in an identical letter to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary General of the United Nations on Tuesday, reaffirmed his country’s posture, saying the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken a neutral stance since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine and that Tehran still stands with its fundamental principle.

"I reject the baseless claims made against my country in the statements by the representatives of the United States, Britain and France at the UN Security Council public meeting on July 25, 2024”, he stated.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Excellency,

I wish to categorically reject the baseless allegations made against my country in statements delivered by the representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France in the UN Security Council open briefing held on 25 July 2024 under the agenda item “Threats to international peace and security” focusing on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine (S/PV.9693). The desperate attempt by the representative of France in this meeting to falsely associate their claims with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) is both misleading and completely unfounded. As we have reiterated numerous times, Resolution 2231 has nothing to do with the Ukrainian conflict. Similarly, an unwarranted reference made to the Islamic Republic of Iran by the representative of Switzerland in this meeting was provoking and irresponsible. I also reject unequivocally the identical allegations by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, in the UN Security Council open briefings held on 14 and 18 June 2024 under agenda items “Threats to international peace and security” and “Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine” (S/PV.9658- S/PV.9660).

We regard these allegations as nothing but attempts to advance the narrow and shortsighted political agendas of these three permanent members of the Council, as their records in the Council testify this. Ironically, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, which are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict and are significant contributors to its escalation through the provision of advanced weaponry, have audaciously put forth such unfounded claims against Iran. The US and its allies must look in the mirror to understand how Western arms and advanced weaponry, especially from the United States, have prolonged the war in Ukraine and inflicted harm on civilians.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has made it clear, time and time again, including in its letter dated 15 May 2024 (S/2024/388), that it has constantly taken a stance of impartiality since the outset of the Ukraine conflict and this principled position remains unchanged. The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently fulfilled its obligations and remains dedicated to doing so. Therefore, any allegations suggesting Iran's involvement in the sale, export, or transfer of arms in violation of its international commitments are entirely baseless and categorically denied. Iran once again reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding international humanitarian law.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

4399