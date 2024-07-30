Iran, Iraq proven friends, helped each other in tough times: Pezeshkian

According to IRNA, Pezeshkian while meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday in Tehran said that the two countries are the trusted friends, supported each other in difficult times and keep striving for mutual benefits.

While explaining and clarifying the deep, friendly and long-standing relations between Tehran and Baghdad, Pezeshkian reiterated: Developing relations with neighbors as much as possible is the foreign policy priority of the Islamic Republic and the 14th government in Iran.

The president called it necessary to deepen and expand relations between neighbors and other regional countries to deal with outside (foreign) interference in their domestic and common issues.

Pezeshkian also thanked Al-Sudani for his trip to Tehran to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremony.

The Prime Minister of Iraq during the meeting once again congratulated the Iranian people on the election of Pezeshkian as serve the country and wished the new Iranian president a success on behalf of himself, the government and the people of Iraq.

He expressed hope that the Pezeshkian administration will follow its predecessor to boost relations between the two neighbors in all fields.

Referring to a planned visit by late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Iraq, Shia al-Sudani invited Pezeshkian for an official visit to his country and hold meetings and talks between the officials of the two sides, to speed up the implementation of existing agreements and sign new ones on the issues that could have mutual benefits.

