Iran: Israel’s attack on Beirut ‘clear violation’ of Lebanon sovereignty

Kanaani made the reaction on Tuesday night hours after the Israeli regime conducted the airstrike in a southern neighborhood of Beirut that caused casualties.

He said that the attack was a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“The vicious act of “the Zionist criminal gang” in a Beirut suburb will not stop the brave Lebanese people and their resistance from continuing their path of supporting the innocent Palestinians and standing against “the aggressive nature of the Israeli apartheid regime”.

The Iranian diplomat stressed that the Lebanese army and resistance groups have the right to respond to the Israeli aggression.

He held the “fake Israeli regime” and the US government responsible for the escalation of tensions, calling on the international community and the UN Security Council to shoulder their responsibility regarding Israeli threats against Lebanon’s security as well as regional and international peace and stability.

4194