Jul 30, 2024, 11:32 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85553656
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran: Israel’s attack on Beirut ‘clear violation’ of Lebanon sovereignty

Jul 30, 2024, 11:32 PM
News ID: 85553656
Iran: Israel’s attack on Beirut ‘clear violation’ of Lebanon sovereignty

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has strongly condemned an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Lebanon’s capital Beirut, calling the attack a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kanaani made the reaction on Tuesday night hours after the Israeli regime conducted the airstrike in a southern neighborhood of Beirut that caused casualties. 

He said that the attack was a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.  

“The vicious act of “the Zionist criminal gang” in a Beirut suburb will not stop the brave Lebanese people and their resistance from continuing their path of supporting the innocent Palestinians and standing against “the aggressive nature of the Israeli apartheid regime”.

The Iranian diplomat stressed that the Lebanese army and resistance groups have the right to respond to the Israeli aggression.

He held the “fake Israeli regime” and the US government responsible for the escalation of tensions, calling on the international community and the UN Security Council to shoulder their responsibility regarding Israeli threats against Lebanon’s security as well as regional and international peace and stability.  

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .