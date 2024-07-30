Jul 30, 2024, 9:41 PM
Supreme Leader meets Yemen’s Ansarullah official

Tehran, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has held a brief meeting with a senior official of Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement. 

Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday met with Mohammad Abdul Salam, who serves as spokesman of Ansarullah, and extended his greetings to Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. 

In the meeting, the Supreme Leader also hailed the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their support for the oppressed people of Gaza.  

The meeting took place on the sidelines of an inauguration ceremony held for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, where dozens of foreign delegations and dignitaries were in attendance.

