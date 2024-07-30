President Pezeshkian congratulates U-20 volleyball players on Asian championship

On his first post on X after his inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, the president wrote that he sees this championship as a good omen on the first days of the “national unity government”.

The Iranian team defeated South Korea 3-0 on the final game earlier in the day to become the champion of the most prestigious Asian volleyball tournament for a third consecutive time.

Sports Minister Kiumars Hashemi also issued a message congratulating the volleyball players, the coaches and other staff members of the team, as well as the federation officials and all the Iranian volleyball fans.

9341**2050