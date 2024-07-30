Jul 30, 2024, 8:28 PM
Isfahan’s Armenian community decries insult to Christianity at Olympics

Isfahan, IRNA‌ - The Armenian community of the Iranian city of Isfahan has strongly criticized the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics for a performance that was deemed disrespectful to Christianity.

The ceremony was widely condemned for its depiction of Leonardo da Vinci's painting "The Last Supper" with a "drag queen" performance, which many saw as disrespectful to Christian religious beliefs.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Armenian Apostolic Diocese of Isfahan and Southern Iran highlighted the moral decline and social disintegration prevalent in what is often referred to as a "progressive" and "tolerant" world.

They asserted that the events witnessed are indicative of a disturbing trend away from divine and human values.

The statement further criticized the inappropriate portrayals and the offensive depiction of Jesus Christ, along with attacks on sacred family values, describing them as a disgraceful aspect of the Olympics that has caused pain to believers worldwide.

