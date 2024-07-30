Iran president stresses relations with neighbors

Speaking at a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Meredov, the president said that relations between Tehran and Ashgabat are longstanding and based on cultural and civilizational common grounds.

The two countries need to try to expand their engagements so as to “turn the geographic borders into friendship borders", the president said.

He stressed that the will of Iran and Turkmenistan will overcome the will of the detractors of friendly relations between the two countries.

The Turkmen side, who was in Iran to attend the inauguration of President Pezeshkian, once again congratulated the Iranian president for his election to the post, adding that his presence in the ceremony indicates the will of Turkmenistan’s leaders for expansion of friendly ties with Tehran.

Noting that relations between Iran and Turkmenistan are above the neighborly relations, the official said that his country is determined to further enhance all-out relations with Iran.

