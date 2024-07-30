Portugal president congratulates Pezeshkian on his election

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in a message, congratulated the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In part of the message of the President of Portugal, it is stated: "On behalf of the people of Portugal and myself, I congratulate your Excellency on your inauguration as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I wish you more and more success in fulfilling the noble duties you have been called to."

"Please, Mr. President, accept my sincere regards again."

Congratulations and good luck in your new mission

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

President of Portugal

