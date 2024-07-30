Jul 30, 2024, 5:47 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85553459
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Portugal president congratulates Pezeshkian on his election

Jul 30, 2024, 5:47 PM
News ID: 85553459
Portugal president congratulates Pezeshkian on his election

Tehran, IRNA - In a message, the president of Portugal congratulated the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the ninth president of Iran.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in a message, congratulated the election of Masoud Pezeshkian as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In part of the message of the President of Portugal, it is stated: "On behalf of the people of Portugal and myself, I congratulate your Excellency on your inauguration as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and I wish you more and more success in fulfilling the noble duties you have been called to."

"Please, Mr. President, accept my sincere regards again."

Congratulations and good luck in your new mission

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

President of Portugal

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .