President Pezehkian takes oath of office before parliament

Pezeshkina took the oath of office on Tuesday afternoon local time in an inauguration ceremony where delegations from some 88 countries and senor Iranian government officials were in attendance.

As part of the oath, the president swore to use all his talents and qualities to perform the duties he has assumed as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Pezeshkian also swore to preserve Islam, the Islamic Republic system and the Constitution as Iran’s president.

He then began delivering a speech to the audience in the parliament.

The inauguration ceremony began at 16:00 local time on Tuesday in the main hall of the Iranian parliament in downtown Tehran.

The event comes two days after Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed the results of the recent presidential election in Iran, allowing Pezeshkian to begin his job as the ninth president in the history of Iran.

