Pezeshkian: 14th Iranian gov. prioritizes boosting ties with neighbors

Pezeshkian met and held talks with Kobakhidze, who is visiting Tehran to participate in the 14th presidential inauguration ceremony at the parliament on Tuesday.

The Iranian President emphasized that bolstering ties with neighboring countries and the region is a priority of the foreign policy for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its 14th government.

Considering the development of the relations between the two countries as a win-win gain, not only for Tehran and Tbilisi but for the entire region, Pezeshkian highlighted Iran's commitment, akin to Georgia's, to harnessing their potential to strengthen bilateral relations, aiming for the prosperity and progress of both peoples.

Meanwhile, Kobakhidze extended congratulations once again to Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran's elections, saying that Tbilisi is committed to deepening and strengthening ties with Tehran.

He added that Iran holds an important and constructive position in the region and expressed his pleasure over the prevailing friendly atmosphere in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The Georgian premier observed that the relations between Iran and Georgia are progressing across various sectors, with daily improvements in people-to-people interactions and cooperation within the private sectors of both countries.

3266**2050