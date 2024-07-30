Pezeshkian: Iran attaches importance to completion of North-South corridor

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran on Tuesday.

The high-ranking Armenian diplomat is in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president this afternoon.

Pezeshkian said that Iran considers connecting routes, including the INSTC, as an opportunity for the development and progress of all countries in the region.

He emphasized that the completion of projects in this sector will be one of the new administration’s priorities.

He described the relations between the two countries as historical, friendly, and based on good neighborliness.

He added that with the commitment of high-ranking officials from both countries in the new term, Iran will strive to further bolster ties as much as possible.

For his part, the Armenian premier called the diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic strategic and deeply rooted.

