Senior Iranian cleric condemns France's insulting Jesus Christ at Olympics

Ayatollah Arafi wrote in a statement, "The seminaries of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while strongly condemning this insult, once again emphasize that they stand with the monotheists and freedom-loving people of the world on the way to defending the monotheistic sanctities of the world and call on all the monotheists of the world to establish a united front of faith and monotheism to take a stand against these insults with all their might."

He added, "Today, we invite our Christian brothers and sisters and the religious people of the world to join hands and not to allow atheists to repeat such acts, as well as to be diligent in spreading the discourse of monotheism, justice, and spirituality."

At the end of this message, Arafi called on the statesmen and rulers, who have put forward their anti-religious agenda, to put an end to these hypocritical efforts so that they will no longer be subjected to the anger and hatred of the followers of divine religions.

An episode of the opening program of the Paris 2024 Olympics mocked Jesus Christ and the famous mural Last Supper by Leonardo Da Vinci, sparking anger on social media platforms.

4208**9417