Iran’s president calls for establishment of regional union to expand ties

Ashimbayev Maulen Sagathanuly is in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday afternoon.

Pezeshkian said that Iran-Kazakhstan relations are based on ancient interactions and cultural commonalities, and even today, political borders have not limited the cultural and historical connections of the two countries.

He said that Iran and Kazakhstan and other countries of the region have lived in a common cultural and civilization area and the cultural personalities of the region “belong to all of us.”

Ashimbayev, for his part, said that his country attaches great importance to the development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Kazakhstan is ready and interested in expanding relations with Iran in economic, trade ties, transit and transportation, oil and gas, industrial, cultural and scientific fields, he said, adding that the people of Kazakhstan are interested in Iranian poets.

Referring to the importance of the role of parliamentary relations in facilitating the strengthening of bilateral relations, Ashimbayev emphasized his readiness to help strengthen relations with Iran.

“We consider Iran a strategic partner of Kazakhstan and are ready to expand bilateral as well as regional and international cooperation with Iran is included in regional agreements such as Shanghai, SICA and the Eurasian Economic Union, he added.

**4354