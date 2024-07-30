Jul 30, 2024, 1:02 PM
Iranian, Tajikistani presidents meet in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met on Tuesday with his Tajikistani counterpart Emomali Rahmon in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Rahmon is in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tajikistani president and his accompanying delegation met with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei earlier in the day.

He also met with the Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

Delegations from 80 countries, including 11 parliament speakers, four vice presidents, four prime ministers, and two presidents, will participate in the event.

