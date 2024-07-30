European lawyer urges UK to halt arming Israeli regime after ICJ ruling

The Guardian quoted Sands on Wednesday as saying that the UK should stop arming the Zionist regime in order to comply with the historic advisory opinion by the ICJ that member states should not “render aid or assistance” to the occupation of the Palestinian territories.

“The most immediate issue is the obligation in the advisory opinion on the states, which includes the United Kingdom, not to aid or assist in the maintenance of the current situation in the occupied territories of the West Bank,” said Sands.

Sands, who is also a visiting professor at Harvard law school, said that that legal obligation precludes sales of military material which could be used directly or indirectly to assist Israel in maintaining its unlawful occupation of the occupied Palestinian territories.

UN’s top court has recently ordered Israeli regime to end its occupation of the Palestinian territories “as rapidly as possible” and make full reparations for its “internationally wrongful acts” in a ruling that says the occupation violates international law.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has reached nearly 39,200 since the regime invaded the Palestinian territory on October 7.

