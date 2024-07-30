Supreme Leader receives heads of Hamas, Islamic Jihad in Tehran

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad heads along with their accompanying delegation met with Ayatollah Khamenei before the start of the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran this afternoon.

Pezeshkian will be sworn in on Tuesday as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic after winning 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes in the July 5 run-off presidential election in Iran.

The presence of over 70 foreign delegates at various levels has been confirmed for today’s ceremony to be held in the Iranian Parliament. Additionally, 600 domestic and foreign journalists are set to cover Pezeshkian’s inauguration.

At least five presidents and 10 speakers will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

