Iran new president says oppression against Muslims has to stop

Pezeshkian made these remarks during a meeting held in Tehran on Monday evening with Mohammad Abdul Salam, the spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and the top negotiator of the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

The Yemeni official is in Iran to attend Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday.

The presence of over 70 foreign delegates at various levels has been confirmed for today’s ceremony. Additionally, 600 domestic and foreign journalists are set to cover Pezeshkian’s inauguration.

According to reports, at least five presidents and ten speakers will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Pezeshkian will be sworn in today as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic after winning 16,384,403 votes out of a total of 30,530,157 votes in the July 5 run-off presidential election in Iran.

