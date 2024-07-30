Iran, Gambia resume diplomatic ties

The decision was made following meetings between Iranian and Gambian authorities in recent years, particularly the talks between visiting Gambian top diplomat Mamadou Tangara and Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani in Tehran on Monday. Tangara is in Tehran to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian.

An official statement on the restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran and Gambia posted on the website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is as followed:

In the Name of God

Following the meeting between high-ranking Iranian officials and their Gambian peers in recent years and negotiations between the African country’s Foreign Minister Mamdou Tangara and Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri in Tehran on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, the two top diplomats decided to announce the restoration of diplomatic ties on July 29, 2024 in order to preserve the interests of both nations.

The two governments agreed to expand friendly relations based on mutual respect, equality and common interests.

The two sides also agreed to boost their cooperation in all spheres, including political, economic, investment, trade and cultural fields, which can serve the interests of both nations.

In order to speed up the process of putting the rapprochement into practice, it was decided that the embassies of Iran and Gambia in Dakar act as a channel for diplomatic contact and coordinate and take appropriate measures to that end.

