Iran rejects allegations of attempting to influence US election

According to IRNA, Iran’s UN mission on Monday local time said in response to a question regarding concerns by American intelligence officials that the Islamic Republic allegedly intend to disrupt the election and negatively affect the election campaigns of Donald Trump, the Republican Party candidate.

"Iran has no goal or activity to influence the American elections. A major part of these accusations are psychological operations to give false momentum to election campaigns”, the Iranian mission responded.

Earlier, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence claimed that Russia is posing the predominant threat to US elections so far, but Iran is also attempting to influence the election by creating online personas and propaganda mills that spread disinformation.

The release claimed that the foreign adversaries are not just trying to influence the presidential election but are also trying to sway congressional and other down-ballot elections that could negatively impact their country.

That comes after Iran was accused of plotting to assassinate Trump earlier this month, but Iranian officials had rejected the allegations as “baseless and biased”.

"From the perspective of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trump is a criminal who must be prosecuted and punished in a court of law for ordering the assassination of General Soleimani," the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran said in a statement. "Iran has chosen the legal path to bring him to justice."

Americans will go to the polls on November 5 to elect the next president of the United States. The winner of this election will start his four-year term as president from January 2025.

Incumbent Joe Biden has already quit his another bid for the White House over his mental health and the worst performance during a debate with Trump. Now he has endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris to compete with Trump but she will be officially nominated during the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

