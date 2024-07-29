Iran’s Speaker meets with counterparts from Malaysia, Comoros, Sri Lanka

Johari bin Abdul, the Speaker of the Malaysian Parliament, who has arrived in Tehran to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony, met and talked with Qalibaf after arriving in Baharestan on Monday afternoon.

"I hope that the new government and the new government can continue their relations with the friendly and Muslim country, Malaysia, therefore we are ready to advance our relations in a deeper and wider way," Qalibaf said during the meeting with Malaysian speaker.

In another development, Mostravan Abdo, Speaker of the Comoros Parliament, who arrived in Tehran to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony, met and talked with Qalibaf after arriving in Baharestan on Monday afternoon.

While welcoming the Comorian delegation and the speaker of that parliament, Qalibaf said that "we hope to be able to expand our bilateral relations with the Comoros, which will help the development of the two countries".

Also Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapabiwardane, who has arrived in Tehran to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremony, met and talked with Qalibaf on Monday.

At the beginning of this meeting, Qalibaf expressed his satisfaction with the presence of the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka in Iran and said, "We are very grateful for the fact that Sri Lanka announced the martyrdom of Ayatollah Raisi in its country as a form of public mourning. Martyr Raisi tried hard to develop the relations between Iran and Sri Lanka."

Andrew Asima Amwako, the Vice Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, who has arrived in Tehran to participate in the presidential inauguration ceremony, met and talked with Qalibaf on Monday.

At the beginning of this meeting, Qalibaf, while welcoming this parliamentary official of Ghana, stated that with the development of relations between governments and parliaments, "we can witness the progress of various sectors", and added, "We hope that joint economic commissions will be established between the two countries so that economic issues between the two sides can be addressed".

