Ahmad Masoumifar, an aide to Iran’s Foreign Minister and the head of Foreign Ministry’s office in Khorasan Razavi Province, told IRNA on Monday that the Afghan diplomat began his tenure in Mashhad on Sunday.

He replaces Jaber Ansar who left the mission after finishing his tenure.

Masoumifar had earlier said that Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Nations have diplomatic missions in Mashhad.

