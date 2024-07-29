Iran, Cuba call for broadening mutual ties

In the meeting with Marrero Cruz on Monday, Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to the Cuban delegation for their presence at the presidential inauguration in Tehran, underscoring Iran's commitment to strengthening and expanding ties with Cuba.

Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements between Iran and Cuba following late President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Cuba, stating that no obstacle could hinder the two nations' determination to strengthen their bonds.

Addressing Cuba’s supportive stance towards the oppressed people of Palestine, the Iranian President called for concrete measures by international bodies to halt the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Marrero Cruz characterized the relationship between Iran and Cuba as fraternal, strategic, and favored, underscoring the significant and central role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.

He further noted that Iran and Cuba share common perspectives on global issues and that enhancing collaboration between the two nations will significantly counter the oppressive sanctions imposed by the US.

