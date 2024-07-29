Senior Hamas, Omani delegations to attend President Pezeshkian’s inauguration

An informed source in Hamas confirmed that Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement, will head the delegation to attend the swearing-in of the newly-elected Iranian president, Palestinian media reported on Monday.

Additionally, the special envoy of the King of Oman, Minister of Economy Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed al-Saqri, arrived at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport on Monday, accompanied by ministers of foreign affairs and trade, to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The new Iranian president will be officially sworn in before Parliament on Tuesday. He is replacing the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in May.

Delegates from 80 countries are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

