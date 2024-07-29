Jul 29, 2024, 8:31 PM
News ID: 85552338
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iran authorizes launch of trade centers in Shanghai, Minsk

Jul 29, 2024, 8:31 PM
News ID: 85552338
Iran authorizes launch of trade centers in Shanghai, Minsk

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has approved the establishment of new trade centers in Shanghai, China, and Minsk, Belarus.

The TPO has granted a license for the establishment and operation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's trade center in Shanghai, China, valid for one year.

Furthermore, the TPO has consented to issue a license for setting up and managing the Islamic Republic of Iran's trade center in Minsk, Belarus, which will be supervised by the Trade Development Organization of Iran until May 21, 2025.

The companies responsible for execution must adhere to the specified terms and conditions and failure to comply with these requirements may result in the suspension or revocation of the license by the commercial center's working group's decision.

3266**

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .