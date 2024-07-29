Iran authorizes launch of trade centers in Shanghai, Minsk

The TPO has granted a license for the establishment and operation of the Islamic Republic of Iran's trade center in Shanghai, China, valid for one year.

Furthermore, the TPO has consented to issue a license for setting up and managing the Islamic Republic of Iran's trade center in Minsk, Belarus, which will be supervised by the Trade Development Organization of Iran until May 21, 2025.

The companies responsible for execution must adhere to the specified terms and conditions and failure to comply with these requirements may result in the suspension or revocation of the license by the commercial center's working group's decision.

3266**