IRGC seizes oil tanker with smuggled fuel in Persian Gulf

The oil tanker named Pearl G, flying the flag of the African country of Togo, was seized by IRGC naval forces on Friday morning near the Arash oilfield in the north of the Persian Gulf, the IRGC said in a statement.

The vessel is owned by an Iraqi national residing in Dubai and it was carrying some 700,000 liters of smuggled oil.

The tanker, along with its nine crew members, all of whom Indian nationals, has been transferred to Imam Khomeini Port for further investigation.

Last Monday, the IRGC Navy reported seizing another Togo-flagged oil tanker carrying over 1.5 million liters of smuggled fuel off the coast of Bushehr.

