FIFA confirms Iran’s progress in accepting women to football stadiums

“This progress has been gradual, with international matches, then domestic league matches in Tehran, and finally more and more domestic league matches across Iran now seeing women in attendance,” FIFA said in a statement to The Athletic published on Monday.

The statement came in response to claims that Iran is still barring women from attending football matches as spectators.

“FIFA believes in engagement and dialogue and this approach has shown results as demonstrated by the obvious progress since 2018” said the world football’s governing body.

FIFA said, however, that Iran had allocated enough space to female fans of football teams during the past edition of its professional football league.

“According to the latest reports, close to half of all stadiums and matches in Iran’s top league saw women attending matches in the past season,” it said.

