Tajik Judoka injured immediately after refusing handshake with Israeli opponent

Emomali went on to square off against Japan’s Hifumi Abe in the quarterfinals. But

Emomali went down with a left arm injury as he tried to brace his fall and was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

Serbia’s Strahinja Bunčić advanced in the repechage portion of the event via walkover.

Abe went on to defeat Brazil’s Willian Lima in the final to secure his second gold medal in the event.

Lima secured a silver medal – the first Olympic medal of his career. Kazakhstan’s Gusman Kyrgyzbayev and Moldova’s Denis Vieru each finished with bronze medals.

Emomali wasn’t the only judoka to refuse Shmailov’s handshake during the event. Morocco’s Abderrahmane Boushita also refused the handshake after his loss to Shamilov.

Elsewhere, Algeria’s Messaoud Dris was dropped from the competition after he missed weight a day before he was set to compete against Tohar Butbul. The International Judo Federation declared Butbul the winner via walkover.

