80 countries to be represented in Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony: MP

Alaeddin Boroujerdi made the remarks on Monday, commenting on the details of the ceremony to be held in the capital city Tehran on Tuesday.

It is usual in international relations for presidents, heads of parliaments, and other officials of different countries to be invited to the inauguration ceremony, the legislator said, adding that the conditions for the inauguration ceremony of the new president are special because of the martyrdom of President Ebrahim Raisi. During his tenure, Raisi had traveled to many neighboring and friendly states, which caused these countries to declare public mourning at the time of his martyrdom.

Boroujerdi, who also serves ad the chairman of the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security of the Iranian parliament went on to say that these conditions have further caused various countries to express their readiness to attend the inauguration ceremony. Therefore, representatives from 80 countries will attend the inauguration ceremony, including 11 speakers of parliament, four deputy parliament speakers, four prime ministers, and two presidents, along with special envoys, ministers, and deputy ministers.

Pointing to the fact that the presence of officials of other states at the inauguration ceremony of a president is not mandatory and is merely a matter of respect for the host nation, Boroujerdi noted that in the remaining time until the inauguration ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday evening, the foreign officials will meet with the Iranian authorities.

