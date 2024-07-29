Zoroastrians in Iran getting ready for Soroush Izad day celebrations

The week-long celebration will be held at the Pir-e Naraki pilgrimage site in Mehriz, Yazd province, according to Behrouz Jarrah, the official in charge of the site, who spoke to IRNA on Monday.

According to the Zoroastrian calendar, each day of the month has a special name. On Soroush day, exemplary Zoroastrian students from schools and universities are honored.

Additionally, young couples present cookies to others to announce the beginning of their married life.

Located on the hillside of a low mountain 20 km northwest of Mehriz, Pir-e Naraki is one of the oldest holy places for Zoroastrians in Iran.

Approximately 6,000 Zoroastrians live in Yazd province.

