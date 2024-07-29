Envoy: Kuwait agrees to extradite 22 Iranian prisoners

These prisoners are to spend the rest of their sentences in Iran, Mohammad Totoonchi wrote in his message on Monday.

Earlier on June 12, Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs Askar Jalalian referred to the favorable conditions of the Iranian prisons compared to other countries, saying that over 8,000 foreign nationals are held in Iranian prisons.

In the framework of the agreement on the transfer of convicts, we intend to repatriate all foreign prisoners, serving their sentences in Iran's prisons to their own countries, he added.

Most of the foreign prisoners in Iran are from Afghanistan, he said adding that all of them will be repatriated.

The internal legal system in Afghanistan is not well organized and we are consulting to have a joint meeting with the Afghanistan convict transfer committee, he noted.

Although keeping foreign prisoners imposes financial, political, and security costs on the government, the transfer of the prisoners depends on their consent, he stressed.

