Iranian referees feature in Paris Olympics

Iranian badminton referee Hermin Armin-Mehr attended the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Armin-Mehr has judged several important games in Paris since the opening of the badminton games.

Mansourah-Sadat Jarchian and Reza Roshan-Omid are present in the 2024 Summer Paralympics, with Reza Kabiri is also present as a line judge.

Iran's badminton has more than 15 international referees, and the presence of 4 representatives from the arbitration community at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in France shows the progress and high level of badminton referees in Iran.

Masih Salah, the Iranian White Badge referee of the Silver Badge chair umpire, is present in Paris.

The Iranian delegation participated in the 33rd edition of the Olympics with 40 athletes in 14 sports.

