Iran: Israel’s Gaza crimes threaten regional, global peace

“The continuation, escalation and expansion of these crimes is a threat to peace and security in the region and the world and a clear example of war crimes and crimes against humanity”, the Iranian diplomat said on Monday during talks with Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Elio Rodriguez Perdomo in Tehran.

Bagheri Kani described as positive Cuba’s stance on developments in Palestine, saying that Tehran and Havana should step up efforts to stop Israeli regime’s crimes against the people of Gaza.

The Cuban official said that his country supports the Palestinian rights and has put it as a foreign policy priority to help stop Israel’s genocide against Gazans.

In that context, Cuba demands continued negotiations with Iran to support the Palestinian people, he added.

Rodriguez Perdomo also said that Cuba was the third country that participated in South Africa's legal action at the International Court of Justice regarding Israel's crimes in Gaza.

The Cuban official is in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Masoud Pezeshkian, which is set for Tuesday.

Rodriguez Perdomo said that Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will attend the ceremony as well.

During the Monday meeting, the Cuban deputy FM and Bagehri Kani discussed relations between their countries as well.

