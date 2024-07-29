Iran identifies 7 war-time martyrs

The identity of seven unknown martyrs of the 1980-88 Iraqi imposed war has been determined, a provincial official in Fars province announced on Monday.

Sohrab Mazloum Rezaei went on to say that the martyrs who had been laid to rest in the province were from various parts of Iran.

Ali Maroufkhani and Ali Rezaei were martyrs of Zanjan and Golestan provinces, respectively, he stated.

The official added that Martyrs Ali Zeraat-Herfeh and Ebrahim Siyahkouhi belonged to Kerman province.

Ebrahim Aghaei and Hoshang Khoshkhabar were the martyrs of the capital city, he further noted.

7129**4354