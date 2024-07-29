Putin eager to meet with Pezeshkian: Kremlin

According to IRNA's Monday morning report, citing a Russian newspaper, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Iran, as one of the new members of the BRICS group of major emerging economies, has been invited for the Kazan summit scheduled to be held in October.

We hope that the new Iranian president will come to this summit because we will be happy to see him and Putin is preparing to meet Pezeshkian at the BRICS summit, he added.

On July 8, the Russian president congratulated Pezeshkian on his election victory. Later the two leaders, in a telephone call, expressed their readiness to sign the draft of strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

According to IRNA, the Kremlin had previously reported that Putin and Pezeshkian also discussed ways to boost relations between the two countries while the Russian president wished him success in the responsibility to administer Iran.

