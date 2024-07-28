Iran President: Cabinet should be manifestation of nat'l unity

"To achieve the set goals, we must form a cabinet that is independent of factional divisions and is a manifestation of national unity and will lead us to the goal, which if we act in this way, we have succeeded," President Pezeshkian said addressing the first meeting of cabinet after his endorsement as president of Iran.

He called for moving according to the wishes and expectations of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

