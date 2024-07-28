Pezeshkian terms solving economic issues priority of government

During his first interview following the endorsement of his presidential decree, Pezeshkian discussed the priorities of the 14th government in Iran.

He stated that his government would focus on addressing economic issues and supporting domestic production to solve the people's financial problems.

Pezeshkian emphasized that the 14th government in Iran is committed to implementing the Supreme Leader's goals in practice.

The first meeting of the 14th government's cabinet took place in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian on the evening of Sunday.

During the meeting, the President emphasized that national unity and consensus are crucial for the country's success in overcoming its problems.

He stated that the government should form a cabinet representing national consensus, without focusing on factional categories.

Pezeshkian also emphasized that the cabinet should work towards achieving the goals and expectations set by the Supreme Leader of the Revolution.

President Pezeshkian has appointed Mohammad Reza Aref as the First Vice President, and former education minister Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei as his chief of staff.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Pezeshkian as president of Iran. He will be sworn in before Parliament on Tuesday.

