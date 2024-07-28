Pezeshkian appoints Haji-Mirzaei as his chief of staff

Pezeshkian issued the official decree appointing Haji-Mirzaei as the head of the presidential office on Sunday.

Haji-Mirzaei was the minister of education under former president Hassan Rouhani.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from the University of Tehran, a Master's degree in Management from the National Institute of Management, and a Ph.D. in Sociology from the Islamic Azad University.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Pezeshkian as president of Iran. He will be sworn in before Parliament on Tuesday.

