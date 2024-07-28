Jul 28, 2024, 4:21 PM
News ID: 85551193
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Pezeshkian appoints Haji-Mirzaei as his chief of staff

Jul 28, 2024, 4:21 PM
News ID: 85551193
Pezeshkian appoints Haji-Mirzaei as his chief of staff

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed former education minister Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei as his chief of staff.

Pezeshkian issued the official decree appointing Haji-Mirzaei as the head of the presidential office on Sunday.

Haji-Mirzaei was the minister of education under former president Hassan Rouhani.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from the University of Tehran, a Master's degree in Management from the National Institute of Management, and a Ph.D. in Sociology from the Islamic Azad University.

Earlier in the day, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei officially endorsed Pezeshkian as president of Iran. He will be sworn in before Parliament on Tuesday.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .