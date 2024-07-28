Pezeshkian appoints Mohammad Reza Aref as Vice President

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran’s new president.

Mohammad Reza Aref is a 73-year-old reformist politician who also served as the first vice president during Mohammad Khatami's administration, and was appointed as the first vice president of the 14th Iran government by order of Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

He was also a member of the Iranian Parliament as the representative of the people of Tehran.

Currently, he is a member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution and a member of the Expediency Council.

In the meantime, in a message, Mohammad Mokhber, the former vice-president and caretaker president, congratulated Mohammad Reza Aref on his appointment as the first vice president.

"Under the attention of Twelfth Imam Mahdi (AS) and the guidelines of the Supreme Leader, may you always be victorious in the path of realizing the ideals of the Islamic Revolution and serving the dear people of Islamic Iran," Mokhber added.

