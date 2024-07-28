Supreme Leader advises new administration to actively deal with global issues

“On global events, particularly in the region, the country should deal with [those events] actively and influentially, not passively”, the Supreme Leader said, adding that responding in that way is applied to all issues including political and even scientific ones.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks after he officially endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as Iran's president during a ceremony held in Tehran on Sunday.

The Supreme Leader advised the new administration to have a clear stance on global and regional developments.

He also said that Iran’s priority is to maintain relations with its neighbors and the countries that he said help expand Iran’s diplomacy, such as African and Asian nations.

Another foreign policy priority of Iran is to have strong relations with the countries that supported the Islamic Republic in the face of pressures over the past years, the Supreme Leader said.

European countries however are not on Iran’s priority list, not because of the Islamic Republic’s hostility towards them, but because of the fact that these countries have not behaved toward Iran in a good manner in the past years, Ayatollah Khamenei explained.

Further in his remarks, he said Iranian officials should use every capacity, including domestic and foreign ones, to help the progress of the country, but their focus should be on domestic capabilities. No internal issue should be stopped because of foreign issues, the leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei meanwhile advised different organizations and the three branches of the government to interact with each other to better administer the country. He also said that priorities should be taken into consideration, adding that economic issues are now a top priority.

Palestine now a global issue

The Supreme Leader said that Palestine was once an issue of Islamic countries, but now, Palestine and Gaza are a global issue.

The Zionist regime is not a government, it is a criminal, murderer and terrorist gang that is showing the ugliest face of itself, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

He also lashed out at the US Congress for hosting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his latest trip to Washington.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that it was a big shame on the part of Congress to listen to a speech by Netanyahu while his criminal regime was dropping bombs on women, children and sick people, who had not fired even a bullet.

The Supreme Leader also said that Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, have remained strong despite the regime’s threats to destroy them.

