Endorsed by Supreme Leader, Pezeshkian takes over presidential office

Mokhber showed Pezeshkian to his office on Sunday morning, after Pezeshkian was officially endorsed by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as Iran’s president.

In a ceremony at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh on Sunday morning, the Supreme Leader endorsed Pezeshkian as the 9th president of the Islamic Republic, based on Article 110 of the Constitution.

“I endorse His Excellency Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, said a decree by Ayatollah Khamenei, which was read out by the chairman of his office.

4354