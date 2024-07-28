Ex-IRGC cmdr. warns Israel of repercussions of war with Lebanon

According to IRNA’s Sunday report, Mohsen Rezaei wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) account: “[Israeli PM Benjamin] Netanyahu, due to desperation or madness, thinks that by starting an adventure in Lebanon, he can get out of the Gaza quagmire, but he is moving towards a deeper and more perilous quagmire.”

On Saturday evening, the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights was hit by a missile attack.

Some Hebrew news outlets reported that a suicide drone was used in the operation, killing 10 people and wounding at least 30 people, some of whom are in critical condition.

Netanyahu pointed the finger at Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah and said it would pay a heavy price for the missile attack.

However, Hezbollah denied any connection to the attack on Majdal al-Shams town in the occupied Golan Heights.

