Australian protesters demand gov’t sanction Zionist regime

According to IRNA, citing ABC News, protesters to press their demand gathered in front of the Sydney City Council where the ruling Labor Party in Australia was holding a conference.

"Albanese’ hands are stained with blood" and "Free Palestine" were slogans protesters chanted as the premier was supposed to give a speech at the conference.

Some of the protesters held Palestinian flags in solidarity with Gaza where more 39,000 Palestinians have been killed and some 90,000 injured over the past nine months in relentless Israeli air and artillery strikes as well as the ground invasion.

Every action we have seen from the Albanese government in the past 9 months was one thing; that he was complicit in the killing and decided to marginalize the Palestinian community, Jana Fayaz, a member of the "Action for Palestine" group, said.

Some members of the Australian Labor Party had previously resigned in protest of this country's policies toward Gaza. Canberra has called for a ceasefire in Gaza but has not recognized the Palestinian state.

Australia has increasingly been critical of the Israeli regime's actions in Gaza. An Australian aid worker with US-based charity, World Central Kitchen also died in the Israeli attacks on an aid convoy in Gaza in April.

Pro-Palestinian protesters that started on April 18 at Columbia University in New York had also spilled over campus in many countries including in Australia.

