Iran FM Spox: Israeli war on Gaza crossing all red lines

Kanaani made the comment on Saturday on X, formerly Twitter, a day after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrapped his visit to the US where he pledged to continue the Gaza war as he addressed Congress, receiving applause from its members.

‘While the prime minister of the child-killing Zionist regime receives rounds of applause at the US Congress and demands more arms, the regime’s warplanes hit schools and refugee camps sheltering displaced people in Gaza”, the Iranian spokesman said.

Kanaani referred to the Israeli strike that hit Khadija School in Gaza’s central city of Deir al-Balah and left at least 30 Palestinians dead earlier on Saturday. He said that the strike on the school, where thousands were sheltering, is the latest result of the US’s unwavering support for the Zionist regime.

“The continuous war against Gaza and the daily killing and injuring of dozens and hundreds of Palestinians is a war and crime against all humanity, which cross all legal red lines. Supporting these crimes violates all international laws as well as moral and humane principles”, Kanaani concluded.

