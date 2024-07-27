Jul 27, 2024, 11:40 PM
Presence of 70 foreign delegations, officials in Iran's presidential inauguration ceremony confirmed

Presence of 70 foreign delegations, officials in Iran's presidential inauguration ceremony confirmed

Tehran, IRNA - The presence of 70 foreign delegations from the officials of different countries and international organizations in the inauguration ceremony of the presidency of Masoud Pezeshkian has been confirmed.

Therefore, 10 delegations headed by the presidents and prime ministers of different countries, 15 delegations headed by the presidents of different countries' parliaments, 16 delegations headed by vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, vice presidents of parliaments and ministers of different countries, 17 delegations headed by special envoys, as well as secretary generals and ambassadors and 12 delegations, headed by resident or non-resident ambassadors of the countries, will participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president, which will be held on Tuesday evening, July 30, in the hall of the Islamic Council.

