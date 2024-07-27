Acting FM: Iran, China determined to boost bilateral cooperation

The two met on Saturday, discussing key issues related to Tehran-Beijing regional and international cooperation, among others.

Bagheri Kani said that Iran and China are two key players in international arena, adding that the promotion of cooperation between the two sides through their membership in intergovernmental groups such as BRICS helps boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Chinese ambassador said that mutual political trust along with strong determination of officials of both countries is the firm foundation for Tehran-Beijing cooperation.

He also said that the Chinese government is determined to implement its comprehensive cooperation agreement plan with the Islamic Republic.

