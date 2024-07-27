Jul 27, 2024, 9:09 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85550651
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran: Shutdown of Islamic Center Hamburg ‘political and Islamophobic’ move

Jul 27, 2024, 9:09 PM
News ID: 85550651
Iran: Shutdown of Islamic Center Hamburg ‘political and Islamophobic’ move

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has said that Germany’s shutdown of the Islamic Center Hamburg is a political and Islamophobic move that serves the interests of the Israeli regime.

The Iranian diplomat made the comment during a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday, three days after German police raided 53 properties of the Islamic Center Hamburg in several cities under the pretext that they support extremism and Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

Bagheri Kani condemned the raids, saying that they were unlawful and violated human rights.

“The shutdown of the Islamic Center Hamburg in Germany was a political and Islamophobic move that serves the interests of the Zionist regime, and the German government should accept the consequences”, the Iranian diplomat added.  

The top German diplomat, on her part, said that the closed center can pursue its rights through legal mechanisms in Germany.

Also in their phone call, the two officials discussed other issues including the latest developments in West Asia.

4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .