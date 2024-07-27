Iran: Shutdown of Islamic Center Hamburg ‘political and Islamophobic’ move

The Iranian diplomat made the comment during a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday, three days after German police raided 53 properties of the Islamic Center Hamburg in several cities under the pretext that they support extremism and Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

Bagheri Kani condemned the raids, saying that they were unlawful and violated human rights.

“The shutdown of the Islamic Center Hamburg in Germany was a political and Islamophobic move that serves the interests of the Zionist regime, and the German government should accept the consequences”, the Iranian diplomat added.

The top German diplomat, on her part, said that the closed center can pursue its rights through legal mechanisms in Germany.

Also in their phone call, the two officials discussed other issues including the latest developments in West Asia.

